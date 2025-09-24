Technical Issue Delays Norwegian Escape Bermuda Cruise

Norwegian Cruise Line is delaying Wednesday’s departure of the Norwegian Escape due to a technical issue, the company said in a statement.

Sailing from New York City, the 2015-built ship is set to offer a five-night cruise to Bermuda, which features an overnight visit to King’s Wharf.

According to a letter sent to booked guests with a 24-hour notice, the Norwegian Escape is facing propulsion problems that are affecting its speed.

As a result, instead of arriving early in the morning, the vessel docked at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal at 2 PM.

Guests’ pictures on social media show the vessel arriving in New York City under the escort of at least three tugboats.

“While this issue does not impact the safety of our guests or crew, it has delayed our arrival and ultimately your check-in time,” the company said.

Guests were asked to postpone their arrivals at the cruise terminal in order to “ensure a smooth embarkation.”

The check-in is now set to take place between 4 PM and 8 PM, Norwegian added, noting that early arrivals are being turned away.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as our team works to make your embarkation as seamless as possible,” the company said.

Norwegian also explained that guests who booked pre-cruise hotel stays through the company are having their transfers automatically adjusted for the new check-in times.

For guests disembarking today, the company is also reportedly offering reimbursements of up to $300 per person for non-refundable airline change or cancellation fees.

After completing a summer season in Miami, the Norwegian Escape arrived in New York City for a fall deployment in late August.

The ship’s schedule in the Northeast includes short cruises to Bermuda, as well as longer sailings to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

In mid-October, the vessel repositions to New Orleans for a winter season sailing to the Western Caribbean.