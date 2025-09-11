Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance Repositioning to Boston

Royal Caribbean International’s Brilliance of the Seas is currently offering a repositioning voyage to Boston.

Having completed a summer deployment in Europe, the vessel embarked on a 15-night trans-Atlantic crossing in late August.

The cruise sailed from the British port of Southampton and includes visits to destinations in Scotland, Iceland, Greenland and Canada.

After sailing from England, the Brilliance of the Seas made calls to Greenock, Qaqortoq and Nuuk. The itinerary also included an overnight visit to Reykjavik before arriving in North America for visits to Sydney and Halifax.

Upon arriving at its new homeport in Massachusetts, the ship is set to kick off a fall foliage season in Canada and New England.

The deployment includes a series of seven-night cruises to destinations that include Portland, Saint John, Sydney, Halifax and Charlottetown.

In November, the Brilliance repositions to the Southern Caribbean for cruises departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The itineraries are highlighted by visits to destinations like Aruba, Curaçao, Tortola, Antigua, St. Lucia and St. Kitts.

The ship is then set to return to Europe in early May for another summer season sailing in the Mediterranean.

Earlier this year, the Brilliance of the Seas also underwent a drydock at a European shipyard for routine maintenance.

While the ship underwent technical work and class overhauls, public areas and staterooms were also updated with new upholstery, carpets and general upkeep.

Following the shipyard stay, the 2002-built vessel kicked off a summer season in Europe that included a series of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Sailing from Piraeus, the itineraries featured visits to a wide range of destinations in the region, including ports in Greece, Cyprus and Turkey.

The Brilliance of the Seas was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany as the second ship in Royal Caribbean’s Radiance class.