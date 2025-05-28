Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance Kicks Off European Season After Drydock

Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas recently kicked off a European season after completing a routine drydock at the Chantier Naval de Marseille in France.

After crossing the Atlantic in April, the Royal Caribbean International vessel underwent scheduled maintenance at the facility.

While the ship underwent technical work and class overhauls, public areas and staterooms were also updated with new upholstery, carpets and general upkeep.

After completing the project, the Radiance-class ship offered a repositioning cruise from Barcelona, Spain, before embarking on its summer season in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Sailing from the port of Piraeus, the Brilliance of the Seas is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Greek Islands that also feature visits to Cyprus and Turkey.

Ports of call set to be visited by the ship include Santorini, Rhodes, Limassol, Bodrum and Kusadasi, as well as Istanbul and Mykonos.

In late August, the 2,148-guest vessel sets sail to Southampton in the United Kingdom ahead of a trans-Atlantic cruise to Boston.

As part of the 15-night repositioning voyage, the Brilliance is set to visit destinations in Iceland, Greenland and Canada, such as Reykjavik, Nuuk and Halifax.

The ship then arrives at its Massachusetts homeport in mid-September to kick off a fall foliage season in Canada and New England.

The deployment includes a series of seven-night cruises to a wide range of ports in the region, including Portland, Saint John, Sydney, Halifax and Charlottetown.

Upon completing its season in North America, the ship repositions to the Southern Caribbean for itineraries out of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Brilliance of the Seas was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany as the second ship in Royal Caribbean’s Radiance class.

As a sister to the Radiance of the Seas, the 90,000-ton vessel entered service in 2002 and was followed by the Serenade of the Seas and the Jewel of the Seas.

In 2013, the ship underwent a major refurbishment that saw the introduction of five new dining venues, updated public areas and more.