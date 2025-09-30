Royal Caribbean to Swap Ships for 2026-27 Season in Puerto Rico

Royal Caribbean International is changing its deployment plans for the 2026-27 winter season in Puerto Rico.

Originally scheduled to offer cruises from San Juan during this timeframe, the Radiance of the Seas and the Brilliance of the Seas are now set to offer itineraries from Florida.

According to statements sent to guests, the Radiance-class vessels will be replaced by two smaller ships, the Rhapsody of the Seas and the Vision of the Seas.

“As a result, your cruise has been redeployed. The good news is your sailing and itinerary will remain intact, just on a different ship,” the company stated.

“We know how much time and effort go into planning your vacation, and we’re terribly sorry for the inconvenience,” Royal Caribbean continued.

“Your vacation is important to us, along with the flexibility to make the best decision for you and those in your party.”

For most of the impacted sailings, the company is offering guests three choices, including keeping their reservation for a cruise on the new ship.

“We’ll move you to a like-for-like stateroom, and your original stateroom category price will be protected. This excludes taxes, fees, gratuities (where applicable), and other non-cruise fare items,” Royal Caribbean explained.

The company noted that bookings already paid in full will receive a refund if their cruise fare rate decreases.

Royal Caribbean is also offering to waive any non-refundable deposit change fees for guests who prefer to rebook another sailing.

In this case, passengers will be responsible for any difference in pricing for their cruise fare, taxes, fees, gratuities and other non-cruise fare items.

Guests can also cancel their bookings for full refunds of any paid portion of their cruises, including non-refundable deposits.

With the Rhapsody and the Vision moving to Puerto Rico, the Radiance-class ships will take over their itineraries in Florida in 2026-27.

The Brilliance of the Seas is now set to offer itineraries from Port Everglades, while the Radiance of the Seas will sail from Tampa.