Royal Caribbean Announces 2026-27 Caribbean and Northeast Lineup

Royal Caribbean has announced its latest combination of Caribbean and Northeast 2026-27 cruises.

The lineup of 12 ships will round out a variety of voyages leaving from Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and the Northeast.

According to the company, Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can be among the first to book on Royal Caribbean’s website ahead of the official openings on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21, 2024.

Headlining the lineup are cruises ranging from four to 12 nights, the company said.

The Icon of the Seas from Miami and the Star of the Seas from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, will take center stage with seven-night cruises to the eastern and western Caribbean, the company said.

According to Royal Caribbean, other key homeports include Tampa; San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Galveston, Texas, as well as Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on the soon-to-be-amplified Allure of the Seas.

From the Northeast, vacationers have the lineup from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, or Baltimore.

The Star will homeport in Port Canaveral, the Icon will sail from Miami, the Allure from Fort Lauderdale, the Adventure from both Port Canaveral and Fort Lauderdale and the Enchantment from Tampa.

According to Royal Caribbean, the Symphony of the Seas will sail from Galveston.

Cruises from Puerto Rico include both the Brilliance of the Seas and the Radiance of the Seas from San Juan.

In the Northeast, the Oasis and Odyssey will offer sailings from Cape Liberty, as will the Independence, while the Vision will sail from Baltimore.