Royal Caribbean to Add Nearly 100 New Staterooms to Harmony

Royal Caribbean International is adding a significant number of staterooms to the Harmony of the Seas during its Royal Amplified refit.

Cruise Industry News estimates that the 2016-built ship will resume service next May with over 91 additional cabins.

Most of the new staterooms will be added to the area which is now the ship’s conference center on deck 3, which is being replaced by 29 inside cabins.

Decks 14 and 15 are also getting a significant amount of new guest accommodations, with 29 staterooms being created.

Taking over the area of Wonderland, one of the ship’s specialty restaurants, the additions include inside and balcony cabins.

On deck 6, five new cabins are taking over part of the area of Vitality Café, a venue that offers healthy food and a special menu of smoothies and protein shakes.

Nearly 30 staterooms are being added to deck 14, replacing part of the Adventure Ocean kids’ club and the adults-only Solarium deck.

The new additions include a mix of inside staterooms and larger ocean-view rooms and suites, as well as balcony cabins.

More change is coming to deck 17, where two duplex suites are being combined into a single, larger stateroom.

The Harmony of the Seas is set to enter drydock in early April following a repositioning voyage to Europe.

As part of Royal Caribbean’s Royal Amplified refit program, the ship is also set to get new features and general enhancements.

One of the changes coming is the expansion of the Casino Royale, which will become the largest in the company’s fleet.

The 2016-built vessel is also welcoming new dining venues, including the Brazilian-style steakhouse Samba Grill.

Other features set to be added include the tropical-themed Pesky Parrot Bar, which debuted onboard the Utopia of the Seas in 2024. The venue replaces Harmony’s Bionic Bar on deck 6.