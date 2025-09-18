Royal Caribbean Closes Ship Feature for Maintenance

Royal Caribbean International is closing the Anthem of the Seas’ RipCord by iFly for scheduled maintenance.

According to a statement sent to guests, the skydiving simulator will be closed during the vessel’s Sept. 19, 2025, cruise.

“Just like in your home, our ships need some tender loving care too! We’ll be conducting necessary maintenance on the RipCord by iFly, and as a result, it will be unavailable during your sailing,” Royal Caribbean said.

The company added that, despite the closure, the Anthem of the Seas offers “tons of exciting experiences” onboard.

According to the letter, guests’ reservations for the attraction will be cancelled and full refunds will be issued to their original form of payment. The company said that reimbursements may take up to 14 business days.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience but appreciate your patience as we work to keep our ship in tip-top shape,” Royal Caribbean added.

Sailing roundtrip from Seattle, the Anthem of the Seas is set to offer a seven-night cruise to Alaska on Sept. 19, 2025.

The weeklong itinerary features visits to Juneau, Skagway and Sitka, as well as Victoria in Canada’s British Columbia.

Part of Royal Caribbean’s Quantum class series, the 4,202-guest ship was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany and entered service in 2015.

After completing its summer deployment in Alaska, the vessel is scheduled to make its debut in Australia, where it will sail during the 2025-26 winter.

Exclusive to the Quantum series, RipCord by iFly is described by Royal Caribbean as the first skydiving experience at sea.

According to the company, the feature “allows everyone from first-time flyers to seasoned skydivers to enjoy the sheer thrill and exhilaration of skydiving in a safe, controlled and simulated environment.”

The attraction is also available on the Quantum of the Seas, the Ovation of the Seas, the Spectrum of the Seas and the Odyssey of the Seas.