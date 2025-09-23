Royal Caribbean Adjusts Legend of the Seas’ 2026 Itinerary

Royal Caribbean International is adjusting the itinerary of one of the maiden voyages of the new Legend of the Seas.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the change affects the cruise that is set to depart from Barcelona on August 2, 2026.

Sailing roundtrip from the Spanish port, the original itinerary featured visits to four destinations in Spain and Italy, including Palma de Mallorca, Naples, Civitavecchia and La Spezia.

“Our ship will be unable to safely dock in Florence/Pisa (La Spezia), Italy; so, as a result, we’ll now enjoy a sea day instead,” Royal Caribbean explained.

While the Italian port is being dropped, the company added a new destination to the itinerary: Marseille in France.

The Legend of the Seas is now set to visit the port in the Provence region for a 17-hour call on August 4, 2026.

“Additionally, as a result of these changes, we’ve had to adjust the times we’ll visit Palma de Mallorca,” the company noted.

Instead of arriving at the port at 8 AM and leaving at 6 PM, the LNG-powered vessel will now dock at 7 AM and depart at 5 PM.

In related news, Royal Caribbean also announced that the Legend of the Seas will enter service earlier than planned.

According to a statement, the ship’s construction is progressing ahead of schedule at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

As a result, the vessel will offer three additional preview cruises, welcoming its first paying passengers on July 11, 2026.

As the third ship in the company’s Icon series, the Legend of the Seas will spend its inaugural season cruising in the Western Mediterranean.

Following its debut in Europe, the 250,800-ton ship is set to reposition to North America in November.

With itineraries departing from Port Everglades, the vessel is scheduled to offer cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas starting in November 2026.