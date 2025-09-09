Priority Access for Celebrity River Cruises Sells Out in Minutes

Celebrity Cruises said that priority booking access for its newly announced river cruises sold out in just six minutes.

According to the company, the product experienced “unprecedented demand” and sold out just minutes after opening for bookings on the morning of Sep. 3, 2025.

Priority access allows guests the first chance to book Celebrity’s new river sailings before they become available to the general public.

To join the priority booking list, passengers were asked to place a $500 refundable deposit per stateroom.

Celebrity said that its new river ships will be the most innovative on the river, “transforming river vacations in Europe.”

The company’s first riverboats, the Celebrity Compass and the Celebrity Seeker, are scheduled to enter service in August 2027, offering itineraries on the Rhine and Danube.

In a social media update, the company added that remaining inventory for its inaugural season will open to the general public later this month.

Celebrity’s first riverboats are currently under construction at the TeamCo Shipyard in the Netherlands, which is set to build ten vessels for the premium brand.

After the Celebrity Compass and the Celebrity Seeker, Celebrity plans to welcome four river ships to its fleet per year starting in 2028.

According to the company, the new river product will include 24-hour dining, drinks and Wi-Fi at its standard rates. Guests will also be able to take advantage of one shore excursion every day.

With capacity for 172 guests at double occupancy, the new riverboats are said to offer a unique experience that combines “the iconic design of Celebrity’sEdge Series ofocean ships with European charm.”

The design of the ships is highlighted by a top deck that offers 360-degree views and the most usable outdoor space of any river ship.

Other features include Magic Edge, which is described by Celebrity as the first-ever cantilevered dining pods on riverboats.