Ponant Launches New Yachting Brand and New Vessel

Ponant Explorations Group is introducing a new commercial brand for its yacht operations, Ponant Yachting.

According to a press release, the launch showcases the Group’s expertise in crafting ultra-intimate experiences, combining sailing, sophistication and bespoke service.

The company is also adding to its fleet with the order of a new catamaran, which will be called the Spirit of Ponant II.

Built by Lagoon, the vessel will join the fleet in late 2026 for sailings in French Polynesia and the South Pacific.

“With the acquisition of the Spirit of Ponant II, the 22nd ship in the fleet, we are expanding our offering in the luxury sailing segment for intimate, sophisticated and responsible voyages. We are developing a unique world where each experience is tailor-made: itineraries, gastronomy, excursions and more,” confirmed Hervé Gastinel, Ponant Explorations Group’s CEO.

“This strategy is also embodied in the launch of our new brand, Ponant Yachting, which combines the intimate experience of sailing with the sophisticated and personalized services of Ponant Explorations Group voyages. This strengthens our unique portfolio of brands in the cruise industry.”

Ponant said that its new Ponant Yachting brand was inspired by the success of the Spirit of Ponant, which debuted in 2024.

According to the company, the vessel was designed to offer a new range of innovative, tailor-made sea voyages onboard a luxury catamaran.

“Confirming the relevance of this vision, the Group is continuing to develop this new market segment, which targets a more family-oriented customer base and groups of friends,” Ponant added.

The company said that, as part of the product, a crew of four, including captain, first mate, chef and hostess, offers guests an all-inclusive experience that features “exclusive itineraries, personalized activities and refined gastronomy.”

Passengers also take advantage of a selection of wines and cocktails and menus, as well as a wide range of nautical activities, including stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling, water skiing, wing foiling, Tiwal sailing (inflatable dinghy) and Sublue diving (underwater scooter).

By late 2026, Ponant Yachting will operate a fleet of three catamarans, the Spirit of Ponant, La Désirade, and the Spirit of Ponant II, each with a capacity of nine to 12 guests.

The ships have access to secluded anchorages and offer exclusive itineraries in the Mediterranean, the Seychelles, the Caribbean, and Polynesia.

Built in France, the Spirit of Ponant II is part of the new Lagoon EIGHTY 2 series. According to Ponant, the model combines “contemporary design and exceptional comfort.”

The vessel’s operations will be supported by Sailoé’s expertise in all the destinations offered, the company added.

“This project strengthens the partnership between Ponant Explorations Group, Lagoon, the Bénéteau Group and Sailoé, united by a passion for sailing and a pioneering commitment to more sustainable tourism and French-style excellence,” the company stated.

The Spirit of Ponant II is a catamaran in the brand-new Lagoon EIGHTY 2 series, a top-of-the-range yacht measuring 24.97m long and 11m wide.

Accommodating up to 10 guests, the Spirit of Ponant II features five double staterooms and 427 square meters of living space.

The 25-meter-long vessel will be available exclusively for full private charter, with prices starting from $74,930 (64,000 euros). The fare excludes flights and variable costs, including fuel, dining and drinks.

The ship’s maiden voyage will take place in late 2026, sailing to French Polynesia with itineraries tailored to guests’ wishes and adjusted according to the weather conditions at the time of travel.