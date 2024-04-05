Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Spirit of Ponant Sets Sail This Summer

Spirit of Ponant

Ponant’s newest addition to the fleet, the Spirit of Ponant, is set to embark on its maiden voyage in June.

Built in France, the Spirit of Ponant will spend the summer in Corsica, France, before heading to the Seychelles for winter 2025. 

The catamaran features six staterooms and a capacity to accommodate up to 12 guests and four crew including a chef.

“The Spirit of Ponant is a new expression of our pioneering spirit, as the travel format is a first in the luxury cruise sector,” said Hervé Gastinel, CEO of Ponant.

“Our guests will experience what it is really like to be a sailor, including interacting with the Captain to create a voyage that meets their desires and expectations. They will benefit from hidden away anchorages in magical places while enjoying the high-end services for which Ponant is renowned”. 

“Embarking on the Spirit of Ponant is to have an authentic experience of sailing at sea, with extremely easy access to the sea and water sports activities,” said Guillaume Le Brec, in charge of this project at Ponant. “The concept and design of this Lagoon Seventy 7 yacht has been praised by everyone in the industry, won over by the spacious interior and exterior areas. Guests will really appreciate the high-end finishings as much as her exceptional sailing qualities,” adds the highly experienced skipper.  

 

