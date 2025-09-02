Phoenix Reisen Cancels Artania Cruise for Unscheduled Drydock

Phoenix Reisen is reportedly cancelling a cruise onboard the Artania in December to make space for an unscheduled drydock.

According to a report by Schiff und Kreuzfahrten, the ship has to undergo repairs on a defective bow thruster, which led to the cancellation of its Dec. 6, 2025, departure.

The Artania was scheduled to offer a 14-night cruise to the Mediterranean, Morocco, Madeira and the Canaries.

Sailing from Genoa to Savona, the itinerary included visits to Málaga, Gibraltar, Agadir, Arrecife, Tenerife, La Palma and Funchal.

Affected guests will receive full refunds, as well as options to book a different cruise with Phoenix Reisen, the report added.

Schiff und Kreuzfahrten said that Artania’s bow thruster was recently damaged and will need to be replaced.

The German website added that while the repair is necessary the 1,200-guest vessel is still maneuverable and was cleared for sailing by Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) and Lloyd’s Register.

The Artania is expected to resume service ahead of an 18-night cruise to the Atlantic Islands and the Mediterranean.

Celebrating Christmas and New Year’s at sea, the voyage sails roundtrip from the Italian port of Genoa and sails to Spain, Morocco and Portugal.

Ports of call set to be visited include Palma de Mallorca, Cartagena, Málaga, Tangier, Casablanca, Agadir, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, San Sebastián de La Gomera and Funchal.

The ship is scheduled to arrive at Madeira on the evening of Dec. 31, 2025, allowing guests to attend the island’s New Year’s Eve firework display.

Originally built for Princess Cruises in the 1980s, the Artania underwent a modernization project in late 2024.

As part of the $20 million drydock, the ship underwent technical maintenance, as well as updates to public areas and staterooms.

The Artania also saw the application of a new and more efficient hull coating and modifications to its HVAC system.