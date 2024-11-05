Artania Slated for 20 Million Euro Drydock

The Bonn-based cruise operator Phoenix Reisen and the ship management company BSM have announced that the Artania will be drydocked starting November 6 at Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven.

The 20-million-euro project will include routine technical maintenance and upgrades of carpets, upholstery and more.

Staterooms on the Orion and Apollo Decks will be fitted with balconies, while the Artania Restaurant on the Salon Deck will be redesigned, and when the ship re-enters service, guests will also be able to dine in the newly created Pichler’s restaurant. Large windows will be installed in the Lido Restaurant and the fitness studio. Drinking water dispensers will be installed throughout the ship and additional WiFi routers will help optimize the onboard internet connection.

The new hull coating will be applied which promises to reduce the fuel consumption by up to 15 percent. The HVAC system will also be modified to be more efficient, and four new tender boats have been ordered with more environmentally friendly engines.

The Artania, which is the largest ship in Phoenix Reisen’s fleet, will resume service on Dec. 2, before embarking on a 162-day world cruise from Hamburg on Dec. 22.

Phoenix Reisen and BSM said jointly that the drydock is part of their regular fleet renewal investment program.