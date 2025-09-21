Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Visit to Costa Maya in 2026

Norwegian Cruise Line is cancelling a visit to Costa Maya as part of itinerary updates for Norwegian Escape’s Jan. 11, 2026 sailing.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the change is related to port availability in the Mexican cruise port.

Sailing roundtrip from New Orleans, the 2015-built vessel was set to visit Costa Maya as part of a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean.

The original itinerary featured visits to destinations in Mexico, Honduras and Belize, in addition to two days of cruising.

“We know that planning a vacation is practically a full-time job. Between researching, coordinating and cramming everything you might need into a suitcase that barely zips, it’s a whole production and we see you,” Norwegian said.

“So, when we make an itinerary change, it’s never just a line on a map. It’s a decision we consider carefully, always keeping your experience at the heart of it,” the company continued.

“Every now and then, unexpected changes like port availability can shake up even the best-laid plans. While we work closely with port authorities to lock in every detail well in advance, circumstances may still shift and sometimes we are informed that space is no longer available,” Norwegian explained.

“These changes are often beyond our control and, as passionate cruisers ourselves, we truly understand how disappointing they can be.”

In addition to cancelling the scheduled visit to Costa Maya, Norwegian is also updating the timing and days for visits to Roatán, Harvest Caye and Cozumel.

Guests will enjoy more time onshore in Harvest Caye and Roatán, the company said, allowing them to have “greater opportunities to explore, relax and enjoy vibrant culture and natural beauty” at the two destinations.

The new itinerary is also set to depart from New Orleans earlier and will include an additional day at sea.

Taken over by the Royal Caribbean Group earlier this year, the Costa Maya Cruise Port will be converted into the company’s Perfect Day Mexico starting in 2027.