MSC Cancels Cruise to Baltic in Summer 2026

MSC Cruises reportedly cancelled a cruise to the Baltic that was scheduled to take place onboard the MSC Magnifica on May 16, 2026.

The cancellation is related to adjustments to the vessel’s upcoming world cruise, which had to be extended due to an itinerary change.

Affected guests are currently being informed by the company, according to a report by Schiff und Kreuzfahrten.

Opening its summer deployment in Northern Europe, the MSC Magnifica was scheduled to sail roundtrip from the German port of Warnemünde for a ten-night cruise.

The itinerary included stops in Sweden, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, and Denmark, featuring visits to Ronne, Visby, Klaipeda, Tallinn, Kotka and Stockholm, as well as Copenhagen and Karlskrona.

Passengers are said to be offered options that include rebooking on subsequent dates or cancelling their bookings for full refunds.

The changes to the MSC Magnifica’s schedule are also expected to impact a repositioning voyage to Northern Europe that was scheduled to depart from Genoa on May 3, 2026.

Sailing from Italy to Warnemünde, the 13-night cruise was set to visit destinations in France, Spain, Morocco and Denmark.

Among the planned ports of call are Marseille, Málaga, Bilbao, Casablanca, Copenhagen and La Rochelle.

Due to the extension of the world cruise itinerary, the MSC Magnifica is now scheduled to arrive in Italy only on May 16, 2026.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, the global voyage had to be prolonged due to security concerns in the Middle East and the Red Sea.

Instead of returning to Europe via the Suez Canal, the 2010-built vessel will now take a longer route via South Africa and the Atlantic.

According to a statement issued by MSC, guests booked on the world cruise were offered the opportunity to remain onboard for 12 additional days at no extra cost.