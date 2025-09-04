MSC: Itinerary Change and Extension for World Cruise

MSC Cruises recently issued a statement confirming that it’s changing the itinerary and extending the duration of its upcoming world cruise.

Departing from ports in Italy, Spain and France, the 118-night voyage takes place onboard the MSC Magnifica, starting on Jan. 5, 2026.

According to the letter sent to booked guests, the adjustments were necessary to ensure the safety and peace of mind of the passengers.

“We have rerouted the final part of the voyage to avoid the Red Sea, where the situation still does not allow for a secure and safe passage,” MSC explained.

The planned itinerary will remain mostly unchanged until April 8, 2026, the company added. After that date, the MSC Magnifica will change its route to sail around Africa on its return to Europe.

“Your cruise will now return 12 days later than originally planned. This complimentary extension, which is at no additional cost to you, calls for a longer route back to the Mediterranean around Africa,” MSC added.

The company said that all onboard packages, including internet and beverages, will be automatically extended at no extra cost.

MSC explained that the revised route adds a series of new destinations, including the Seychelles, Mauritius, La Réunion, South Africa, Namibia, Cape Verde, and Italy.

“As a result, we have had to cancel the originally planned calls in Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Jordan, Egypt and Greece,” the company noted.

Additional updates were made to other segments of the cruise, MSC continued, saying that the changes were “minor adjustments to avoid port congestion.”

“We have replaced San Francisco with Los Angeles, and Honolulu with Hilo,” the company explained, noting that a visit to Pago Pago, American Samoa, was also added.

Shore excursions booked through MSC for the cancelled destinations will be automatically refunded to their original form of payment.

“We sincerely apologize for any disappointment these changes may cause as they were necessary for your safety and comfort,” MSC stated.

“We hope this enhancement suits your plans and you will be able to make the most of this opportunity.”

For guests who do not wish to sail the revised itinerary, MSC is also offering the option of cancelling their bookings for a full refund.