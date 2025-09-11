Mitsui Appoints Maloney as Head of Sales for North America

Mitsui Ocean Cruises appointed Joe Maloney as head of sales for its general sales agent partner in North America.

According to a press release, the travel executive takes over a strategic leadership role as the Japanese cruise line continues its growth in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Mitsui highlighted Maloney’s 35 years of expertise in the travel industry, which includes various positions with Tauck, The Travel Corporation, Scenic, AAA and Swan Hellenic.

“Joe’s leadership and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in expanding Mitsui Ocean Cruises’ presence in North America,” said Tony Kaufman, head of commercial strategies.

“His strong advisor relationships and trusted reputation make him the ideal partner to share our uniquely Japanese cruise experience, which is defined by distinct hospitality, natural beauty and culture,” he added.

Maloney joins Albert Hartigan, who leads partner marketing in North America. Together, they will work closely with travel advisors, group leaders, marketing partners and consumers, Mitsui said.

“My recent sailing onboard the Mitsui Ocean Fuji with leading travel advisors underscored the tremendous opportunity ahead of us in North America,” Maloney said.

“Travelers here are seeking completely new and different experiences. Asthe only Japanese company in the international cruise market, we’re uniquely positioned to provide authentic Japan through traditional ‘omotenashi’ (from the heart) service, the praise of delicious cuisine, and deeply meaningful explorations ashore,” he added.

Based in Colorado, Maloney can be reached at joe.maloney@mitsuioceancruises.us.

Mitsui Ocean Cruises launched its first ship, the Mitsui Ocean Fuji, in late 2024. According to the company, the ship offers “immersive itineraries in Japan with a focus on authentic cultural encounters, natural beauty and cuisine.”

The company is introducing a second ship in 2026 with the debut of the Mitsui Ocean Sakura. Currently in service for Seabourn, the ship was acquired by Mitsui earlier this year.