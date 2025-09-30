Madeira Ports to Begin Monitoring Cruise Ship Emissions

Portugal’s Madeira region port authority, APRAM S.A., will monitor and track the level of emissions emitted by cruise ships visiting, according to a press release.

The initiative was announced this week by APRAM’s Chairwoman, Paula Cabaço, and is expected to cost around 125,000 euros.

“We are currently developing the Funchal Port Environmental Plan, which will allow integrated monitoring of water, electricity and fuel consumption, as well as recording parameters related to air and water quality in the port area, while simultaneously accounting for greenhouse gas emissions,” she said.

Cabaço added that the analysis criteria have been expanded to also include all information regarding emissions emitted by ships while in port.

“We take our commitment to the environment and sustainability very seriously, which is why we aim to monitor environmental indicators in an integrated way, so that we can plan measures to mitigate any potential impacts arising from our operations,” she explained.

According to Cabaço, the environmental plan will be a valuable decision-making tool that does not interfere with the economic activity of Madeira’s ports.

“When evaluating the environmental impact of port operations, we are working on strategies to reduce emissions, thereby contributing to the fulfillment of the European Union’s climate commitments.”

APRAM also highlighted industry awards that are said to recognize the efforts of the Ports Administration of the Autonomous Region of Madeira in advancing environmental sustainability, including its naming as the “World’s Most Sustainable Cruise Terminal” by World Cruise Awards.

In related news, Madeira recently announced it recorded its best-ever cruise season in 2024-25, which ended on May 31.

According to APRAM, the ports of Madeira and Porto Santo welcomed 335 cruise calls during the season, a 17 percent increase compared to 2023-24.

The number of guests arriving at the ports also grew by over 20 percent, reaching approximately 745,000 passengers.