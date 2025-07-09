Madeira Reports Best-Ever Cruise Season with Record Numbers

The Ports of Madeira announced in a press release that the 2024-25 cruise season, running from September 1 to May 31, resulted in record numbers and strong growth.

The Ports of Madeira recorded a 23.05 percent increase in passengers, a 26.71 percent rise in crew members, and a 17.13 percent growth in the number of cruise calls to Funchal and Porto Santo.

According to the press release, the results reflect the regional government ‘s commitment, through the Regional Secretariat for the Economy, to the cruise sector.

“This has undoubtedly been the best cruise season ever for the Ports of Madeira, with major increases in passengers, cruise calls and crew members,” said Paula Cabaço, chair of the Ports Administration of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (APRAM).

Cabaço also expressed optimism for the continued growth of the sector.

“We already closed the 2024 calendar year with record-breaking numbers — up 16.65 percent compared to 2023 — and the first quarter of this year also showed strong growth. The results of the full season point to another excellent year for the cruise industry in Madeira,” she added.

“We are truly pleased with this performance, which reflects a collaborative effort involving not only APRAM’s teams but also the entire port community: shipping agents, tourism companies, taxi drivers, ship supply businesses… and, of course, the Madeiran people, who are renowned for their hospitality,” said Cabaço.

She highlighted that Madeira’s growth far outpaces the global cruise industry average, which is currently enjoying one of its best periods.

“We ended the year with double-digit growth (16.68 percent), and this season we’ve surpassed 20 percent, while the global market average remains below 10 percent,” Cabaço said.

José Manuel Rodrigues, regional secretary for the economy, said: “I would like to congratulate APRAM and all its leadership and staff for the outstanding work that has positioned the Port of Funchal as a leading cruise tourism hub in the Atlantic.”

In total, 743,699 passengers visited Madeira this season, nearly 140,000 more than the 604,370 recorded during the same period last year.

The number of cruise calls also grew significantly, from 254 in 2023-24 to 335 in 2024-25.