Madeira Ports Seeing More Overnight Visits

The number of cruise ships staying overnight at the ports of Funchal and Porto Santo increased by nearly 40 percent in 2024-25, according to a press release by Madeira Ports Administration (APRAM).

Between Sept. 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025, 85 cruise ships made overnight visits to the ports, compared to 61 during the same period last year.

According to APRAM, passenger arrival numbers saw a 28 percent increase, growing from 105,251 to 134,782, while the number of visiting crew remained stable at 37,261.

“Ships staying overnight in port generate more revenue, stimulate sectors such as restaurants, retail, culture, and leisure, and allow passengers and crew to get to know Madeira better,” said Paula Cabaço, Chair of APRAM’s Board of Directors.

According to the port authority, the cruise industry contributed 61.4 million euros to the regional economy in Madeira in 2024.

These numbers confirm the “attractiveness of the region’s port infrastructure” for cruise lines, APRAM added.

Most of the ships making overnight calls (69) stayed for one night, while 15 remained docked for two nights.

Madeira also saw a seven-night stay by the expedition vessel Ocean Explorer, which is registered in the port.

APRAM said that the performance reflects its efforts in promoting the region internationally, highlighting the unique features of Madeira’s ports, which are said to include their proximity to the center of Funchal.

“Cruise tourism is experiencing one of its best periods ever, and Madeira has successfully capitalized on this growth,” Cabaço added.

“Our goal is to continue strengthening this trend, benefiting both the city and the entire region.”

In 2024, Madeira surpassed the 700,000-passenger mark for the first time, finishing the year with 728,604.

The positive trend continues in 2025, with the best first quarter ever: 266,964 passengers, 92,903 crew members and 105 calls.