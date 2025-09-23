India Opens New Cruise Terminal in Mumbai

Mumbai’s new cruise terminal has opened with a ceremony that was as part attended by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Spanning over 415,000 square feet, the new facility will be the largest in the country, according to News18.

The local news source noted that the terminal was developed with the goal of turning Mumbai into a global cruise hub.

The new terminal is said to be ready to welcome over one million guests per year, with a daily capacity of up to 15,000 passengers.

In addition to 72 check-in and immigration counters, the new infrastructure includes a dedicated pier for up to five 300-meter cruise ships.

Announced earlier this year, the project was developed in a partnership between Ballard Pier Port Pvt Ltd and JM Baxi and Co, supported by a 30-year concession agreement.

Over $60 million (5,560,000,000 Indian rupees) was invested in the new terminal, which is said to be located near Mumbai’s landmarks, such as the historic neighborhood of Colaba.

“The maritime history of Mumbai is rich and an integral part of our civilization. As a coastal hub, it has served the nation handsomely with its bustling coastal business,” Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, was quoted as saying.

According to India Today, the terminal was created under the country’s “Cruise Bharat Mission,” which aims to turn India into a premier cruise destination.

Cruise Industry News research shows that Mumbai is set to welcome a series of luxury and premium ships starting in November.

Vessels from Celebrity Cruises, Silversea, Crystal, Regent Seven Seas and Oceania Cruises are among the scheduled callers.

Cordelia Cruises’ Empress is also set to make regular visits to Mumbai as part of its national operations for the Indian market. The company is adding two new ships to its fleet starting in 2026.