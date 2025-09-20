Ilma Completes First Year of Service for Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Ilma recently completed its first year of service after being delivered on July 15, 2024.

Built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, the 456-guest vessel officially entered service for the company on September 5, 2024.

As the second ship in the company’s fleet, the Ilma kicked off its maiden season in the Western Mediterranean.

For its inaugural cruise, the vessel offered a seven-night cruise that sailed from Monte Carlo, Monaco, to Civitavecchia, a port located near Italy’s capital city, Rome.

The open-jaw itinerary featured visits to destinations in France and Italy, such as Cannes, Saint-Tropez, Livorno, Bastia and Porto Cervo.

The LNG-powered ship continued to sail in the Mediterranean during its inaugural season, offering a series of seven- to 12-night itineraries that also featured visits to destinations in the Adriatic and the Aegean.

In October, the Ilma crossed the Atlantic for the first time, arriving in Fort Lauderdale for its christening ceremony, ahead a winter season in the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

In 2025, the ship debuted in Northern Europe for itineraries in the Baltic and the North Seas, in addition to Iceland and Western Europe.

Before returning to North America later this year, the Ilma is also scheduled to offer fall itineraries in the Western Mediterranean.

In November, the vessel arrives in Fort Lauderdale for three- to eight-night cruises to the Bahamas, Florida and the Caribbean.

In addition to Port Everglades, the vessel is also scheduled to sail from San Juan in Puerto Rico for visits to Bimini, San Salvador, Key West, Gustavia, Soufrière and more.

As the first ship in a series that also includes the 2025-built Luminara, the Ilma is one of the largest ships in the Ritz-Carlton fleet.

Before taking delivery of the 37,000-ton vessel, the company welcomed the 26,500-ton, 298-guest Evrima in 2023.