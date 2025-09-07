Hurtigruten Launches 2025 Fall Promotion

Hurtigruten has launched its annual fall sale following a record summer of bookings. The campaign, Reconnect in Norway, is live until November 16, 2025, and is valid for travel between October 2025 and September 2026.

The company said that customers can now book Hurtigruten’s Original Voyages, which the cruise line has operated since 1893, at up to 30 percent off, or its premium, all-inclusive Signature Voyages, which launched in 2023 and includes the Svalbard Line and the North Cape Line, at up to 25 percent off.

All Hurtigruten’s itineraries are available as full round-trips, Northbound, or Southbound, ranging from six to 14 nights.

“Following such strong growth in bookings this summer, Norway and Hurtigruten’s itineraries are in higher demand than ever,” said Carly Biggart, head of Hurtigruten in the Americas.

“Bookings for our Signature Voyages were up more than 70 percent this summer, confirming our product is perfectly suited for the discerning North American traveler,” added Biggart. “With our fall campaign, we’re inviting North Americans to reconnect with wonder, nature and the beauty of the world around them and to experience Norway in a way no other cruise company can offer.”

“We have worked closely with the local coastal communities for more than 132 years, and our crew is the most knowledgeable and passionate, offering our guests a truly unique cruise experience unlike any other in the world.”

Due to the growing demand for Svalbard, Hurtigruten also announced two new itineraries launching next summer: a 17-day and 13-day Arctic Norway Frontier adventure combining the Svalbard Line with land tours. As of next summer, the Svalbard Line will also double its capacity with the addition of the Midnatsol.