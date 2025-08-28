Hurtigruten Introduces Two Svalbard Tours and Open Village Concept

Hurtigruten has announced two new tours for 2026 that combine its Svalbard Line with days of excursions in Svalbard, as well as the “Norway in a Nutshell” tour before boarding the ship in Bergen.

In addition, Hurtigruten has also launched its Open Village experiences with next summer’s Svalbard Line. In collaboration with locals in coastal villages Træna, Bessaker and Sæbø, guests will get access to exclusive, community-led experiences that immerse them in everyday life in the villages.

The company said in a press release that Hurtigruten’s smaller ships are the only cruise vessels visiting these remote coastal villages during the summer season.

The two new tours combine the best of mainland Norway and the Svalbard archipelago:

Arctic Norway Frontier – Oslo, Fjords and Svalbard

The 13-day adventure starts with an overnight in Oslo before the two-day “Norway in a Nutshell” before reaching Bergen.

The seven-night northbound Svalbard Line cruise to Longyearbyen follows. Once in Svalbard, guests will check into Funken Lodge.

The following day, they will enjoy the wildlife and glacier catamaran cruise before ending the trip with a 14-course tasting menu at Huset, Svalbard’s fine dining restaurant.

Arctic Norway Frontier – Oslo, Fjords and Svalbard with Cruise Extension

The 17-day adventure starts with an overnight in Oslo before the two-day “Norway in a Nutshell” before reaching Bergen.

The seven-night northbound Svalbard Line cruise to Longyearbyen follows. Once in Svalbard, guests will check into Funken Lodge before enjoying an Arctic tasting menu dinner at the restaurant Huset.

The following five days include excursions showcasing Svalbard, such as a wildlife and glacier catamaran cruise, a multi-day expedition cruise through Svalbard’s remote fjord systems, and, if weather permits, sailing beyond 80° North, as well as a visit to Ny-Ålesund.

Image: Andy Evans