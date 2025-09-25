Hapag-Lloyd to Kick Off 2025 Season in Great Lakes

The Hanseatic Inspiration is set to kick off Hapag-Lloyd’s 2025 season in the Great Lakes on Friday.

According to a press release, the sold-out cruise program explores one of the world’s “most rarely navigable regions.”

The company added that, while limited availability remains for 2026, the demand for the itineraries in the region led to the addition of five Great Lakes cruises in 2027.

The Hanseatic Inspiration was designed to navigate the waterways and towns of the region, Hapag-Lloyd added.

Features that include retractable bridge wings and a shallow draught allow the 230-guest expedition ship to pass through locks and explore places other vessels can’t reach.

The ship’s 2025 season in the region includes a series of 14- to 17-day expedition itineraries that feature zodiac landings, guided hikes and expert lectures.

Itineraries include visits to a wide range of destinations, such as Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City, as well as passages through the Welland and Soo Locks.

In 2027, Hapag-Lloyd’s season in the Great Lakes will be highlighted by a 19-night journey in October.

The itinerary visits the St. Lawrence River, as well as Mackinac Island, Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City and Charlottetown.

Prices start at 13,390 euros per person for the cruise, including a travel package to and from departure and arrival points.

The Hanseatic Inspiration is also set to offer the “Great Lakes: Pioneering Spirit on Scenic Lakes” itinerary, which sails roundtrip from Milwaukee.

The 15-day expedition cruise explores Lake Superior, including Silver Islet, Red Rock and Terrace Bay, in addition to Tobermory and Killarney.

According to Hapag-Lloyd, prices for the cruise start at 11,690 euros per person in double occupancy, including a travel package.

In related news, Hapag-Lloyd recently announced plans to operate a bilingual product in its entire fleet, offering cruises conducted in both German and English starting in 2026.