Costa Announces Two Mediterranean Winter 2025-26 Itineraries on Toscana

Costa Cruises announced that it is strengthening its programming for winter 2025-26 with two new itineraries in the Western Mediterranean aboard the Costa Toscana.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, the ship will not sail in the Middle East and instead stay in the Mediterranean, sailing week-long and longer sailings to Southern Europe and Northern Africa.

At the beginning of January 2026, the ship will offer a 12-day itinerary departing from Savona, sailing to Andalusia, Morocco and Tunisia.

The ship will then sail to Marseille, Barcelona, Alicante and Malaga. Guests will cross the Strait of Gibraltar to reach Tangier, the Kasbah and the promontory of Cape Spartel. Then, at nightfall, the ship will reach Alboran Sea Darkest Spot.

Highlights in La Goulette (Tunis) will include the ruins of Carthage, Medina, Palermo, Civitavecchia (Rome) and the return to Savona, with an additional stop in Naples scheduled for departure on January 2.

Through December 2025, the Costa Toscana will operate seven-day cruises departing from Savona and stopping in Italy, France and Spain.

The company added that the Costa Smeralda will also sail seven-day cruises in the Western Mediterranean, departing from Genoa and stopping in Marseille, Barcelona, Balearic Sea Darkest Spot, Cagliari, Naples and Civitavecchia (Rome).

Costa will also offer three- and four-day cruises in the western Mediterranean aboard the Costa Favolosa.

From December 2025, the Costa Fascinosa and Costa Pacifica will both be offering five one-week itineraries, alternating with each other, which can be combined into a single two-week holiday.

The “flight and cruise” package will feature embarkations from Point-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe), Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) or Fort-de-France (Martinique) for Costa Fascinosa, and from La Romana (Dominican Republic) for Costa Pacifica.

The Costa Fascinosa will offer three itineraries. The first will include stops such as Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, Santo Domingo, the exclusive Catalina Island and Fort-de-France in Martinique.

The second will go to the Netherlands Antilles, with stops in Philipsburg, Basseterre and again Santo Domingo, and with arrival in Saint Lucia on Christmas Day.

The third will cross Tortola again, Santo Domingo and Fort-de-France, and then arrive in St. John’s, to celebrate New Year’s Eve onboard in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Costa Pacifica will sail to the Dominican Republic, with stops in Samanà, Amber Cove and Catalina Island, and a second itinerary to six Caribbean islands, including Tortola and Saint Lucia.

Focusing on the Canary Islands, the Costa Fortuna will offer seven-day cruises departing from Las Palmas and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, reachable with the flight + cruise formula.Itineraries include Madeira, Lanzarote, Las Palmas, La Gomera, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria.

In Asia, the Costa Serena will be engaged in a program of two different 14-day itineraries, which can also be combined for a longer holiday, with flights from Italy to discover Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines.

The offer is completed by the World Cruise with the Costa Deliziosa, departing from Trieste on November 21, 2025. The 142-day voyage will sail through South America, Polynesia, Australia, Asia and the Indian Ocean.