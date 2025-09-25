Celebrity Summit Repositions to the Caribbean

The Celebrity Summit is repositioning to the Caribbean after completing a summer deployment in Alaska and Canada.

Set to spend the winter offering short cruises from Fort Lauderdale, the Celebrity Cruises vessel embarked on a 16-night Panama Canal voyage on September 19, 2025.

The eastbound repositioning voyage sails from Los Angeles to Port Everglades and features visits to destinations in Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Colombia, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

Ports of call set to be visited include Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Quetzal, Cartagena de Indias, Falmouth and George Town.

The Celebrity Summit is then scheduled to arrive in Port Everglades in early October, kicking off a winter season in the Caribbean.

Extending through mid-April, the deployment includes a series of four- to ten-night cruises that also sail to the Bahamas.

The Millennium-class vessel is also scheduled to operate chartered theme cruises, including Country Cruising in October, David Foster The Hitman Cruise in January, and The Smooth Jazz Cruise in February.

The short itineraries feature visits to a wide variety of destinations in the region, including Bimini, Nassau, Key West and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Longer cruises sail to ports in the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean, such as San Juan, Puerto Plata, St. Maarten, St. Croix, and Cozumel.

The Celebrity Summit is then set to offer another Panama Canal cruise ahead of returning to Alaska for a summer season.

The 17-night cruise sails from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles and visits eight ports of call in Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico and more.

Starting in early May, the 2001-built vessel offers a series of open-jaw itineraries between Vancouver and Seward.

The itineraries sail to Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Sitka, Juneau and Skagway, and also include scenic cruising at Hubbard Glacier.

In late 2026, the ship repositions to Tampa Bay for another season of cruising to the Caribbean and North America.