Celebrity to Offer New Short Cruises to the Caribbean in 2025-26

Celebrity Cruises’ newly announced 2025-26 cruise season includes more short Caribbean sailings, the company said in a press release.

According to Celebrity, the three- and four-night cruises appeal to guests seeking midweek and weekend escapes and sail onboard the Celebrity Reflection and the Celebrity Summit.

Highlights of the new 2025-26 program of short cruises include calls to Bimini, Cozumel, Key West, Nassau and Royal Caribbean’s private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Celebrity is also offering three- and four-night Caribbean journeys for the first time this summer, the company added.

“More than ever before, our guests are seeking opportunities to escape the everyday to bond with friends and family,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises.

“We love that we can offer vacation options designed to provide guests an elevated experience that’s close to home while still exceeding their expectations of what a vacation can be,” she added.

The Celebrity Reflection will offer guests year-round departures, departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

The 3,030-guest vessel is scheduled to offer over 100 three- or four-night short cruises to the Bahamas, Celebrity said.

The Reflection’s program also includes calls on Perfect Day at CocoCay, the private destination developed by Royal Caribbean International in Little Stirrup Cay.

Part of Celebrity’s Solstice Class, the Celebrity Reflection entered service in 2012. Among the vessel’s main features is the Lawn Club, an open deck that features real grass.

Also sailing from Port Everglades, the Celebrity Summit will offer four- and five-night cruises to Key West, Mexico, and more.

The 2001-built vessel is part of the Millennium Class and underwent a major modernization project in 2019, gaining redesigned staterooms, reimagined dining and more.

Celebrity Cruises’ 2025-26 Caribbean season will also include longer sailings, the company said, featuring seven- to ten-night sailings onboard the Celebrity Beyond.