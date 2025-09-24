Carnival’s Mardi Gras Makes Maiden Visit to Tenerife

Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras made its inaugural visit to the Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife on September 22, 2025.

According to a press release, the inaugural call also marked the start of the busy part of the cruise season at the Canarian port.

The Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife celebrated the first visit of the Mardi Gras with a special onboard ceremony.

The event was highlighted by a plaque exchange ceremony led by Luz Marina Espiau Moreno, board member of MedCruise and commercial and business development director of the Port Authority of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, who presented the commemorative plaque to the ship’s captain.

This event also marked the first ceremony of the season in the Ports of Tenerife, symbolizing the official start of the destination’s high cruise season.

As one of the largest ships in Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet, the Mardi Gras is currently offering a trans-Atlantic crossing to Barcelona, Spain.

After four years cruising exclusively in the Caribbean, the 2021-built ship is set to enter drydock later this month.

Before returning to North America, the 5,200-guest vessel is scheduled to make a second visit to Tenerife in late October. The call will be part of a 14-night trans-Atlantic crossing that sails from Barcelona to Port Canaveral.

The inaugural call also reinforces its position as a “strategic hub in the mid-Atlantic,” the Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife said.