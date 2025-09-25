Carnival Freedom to Norfolk in 2027, Sunshine Moves Elsewhere

The Carnival Sunshine will be redeployed out of Norfolk as the Carnival Freedom takes over Carnival Cruise Line’s itineraries from Virginia.

After two years sailing from the Half Moone Cruise Center, the Sunshine is bidding farewell to its current homeport in May 2027.

The vessel repositioned to Virginia in February 2025, kicking off a series of five- to nine-night cruises to a wide range of destinations.

The itineraries sail to the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas, visiting Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, Celebration Key, King’s Wharf and more.

Currently the oldest ship in Carnival’s fleet, the Sunshine is not being retired after ending its operations in Norfolk

Instead, the ship is set to offer itineraries from a yet-to-be-revealed homeport, Carnival’s Brand Ambassador said.

A new deployment announcement is expected to follow shortly, he added while answering a comment on social media.

“She will still be with us, still bringing the fun and I will be here to share anything with you as soon as I can,” Heald explained.

Originally built as the Carnival Destiny, the Carnival Sunshine was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and entered service in 1996.

The 101,000-ton vessel was fully rebuilt in 2013, gaining a fresh look and a new name, as well as redesigned public areas and staterooms.

With an increased guest capacity, the 3,000-guest ship also saw the addition of new features, including a three-deck Serenity adults-only solarium and the vintage-themed Alchemy Bar.

Taking over Sunshine’s deployment in Norfolk, the Carnival Freedom is set to offer a series of six- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Bermuda and Canada.

According to Carnival, the itineraries will be the most diverse ever offered from the region and are highlighted by destinations in the Southern Caribbean, such as Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and Grenada.