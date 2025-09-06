Carnival Firenze to Offer New Itineraries in South America and the Caribbean

Carnival Cruise Line recently revealed its 2026-27 deployment plans for the Carnival Firenze, which includes the ship moving from Long Beach for expanded itineraries.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at the vessel’s new cruises in South America, as well as its sailings from Miami and New York City.

South America

Sailing timeframe: Early January to late February 2027

Deployment details: One-way cruises departing from Long Beach (United States), San Antonio (Chile) and Buenos Aires (Argentina)

Highlighted destinations: Acapulco, Mexico; Callao, Peru; Puerto Madryn, Argentina; and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The Carnival Firenze continues to sail to Mexico from Long Beach through early 2027, when it starts a series of cruises to South America.

As part of the Carnival Journeys program, the ship will sail from California on Jan. 4, 2027, kicking off a 14-night cruise to San Antonio in Chile. The two-week itinerary sails to destinations in Ecuador, Mexico and Peru, including Acapulco and Callao.

The Carnival Firenze then offers two additional cruises to South America, including a journey through Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego that sails to Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Concluding its schedule in the region, the 2020-built vessel offers a cruise to Brazil that will allow guests to enjoy Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival.

Departing from Buenos Aires in early February, the 15-night itinerary sails to Miami and also features visits to the Caribbean.

The Caribbean from Miami

Sailing timeframe: Late February to early May 2027

Deployment details: Short cruises to the Bahamas and week-long cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean, as well as longer Carnival Journeys to the Southern Caribbean and Central America

Highlighted destinations: RelaxAway at Half Moon Cay (Bahamas); Fort-de-France (Martinique); George Town (Cayman Islands); and Oranjestad (Aruba)

Once in Miami, the Carnival Firenze kicks off a spring season that will see it offering four- to 13-night cruises to the Bahamas, Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean.

The deployment runs between February and May 2027 and visits a wide range of destinations, including Cozumel, Antigua, Curaçao, Belize, Grand Cayman, Montego Ba and San Juan.

According to Carnival, the itineraries are highlighted by visits to exclusive destinations, including Isla Tropicale in Honduras, as well as RelaxAway at Half Moon Cay and Celebration Key in the Bahamas.

Summer Cruises out of New York City

Sailing timeframe: Summer cruises starting in May 2027

Deployment details: Roundtrip itineraries out of New York, expected to sail to the Caribbean, the Bahamas and more

Destination highlights: TBD

After completing its spring schedule in Miami, the Carnival Firenze is set to make its debut in New York City.

While deployment details will be announced at a later date, Carnival said that the Vista-class vessel will offer a series of summer cruises out of Manhattan starting in May 2027.

The new itineraries are expected to include visits to destinations in the Caribbean, the Bahamas and more.