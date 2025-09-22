Carnival Cruise Line to Return to South America After 14 Years

The recently announced deployment for the Carnival Firenze in 2026-27 will mark Carnival Cruise Line’s return to South America following a 14-year gap.

As part of a repositioning cruise to Miami, the Firenze is set to offer three sailings in the region, visiting destinations in Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil.

Currently sailing from Long Beach, the 2020-built vessel will kick off the series of 14- to 16-night cruises in early January 2027.

Carnival last visited South America in early 2013, with three similar sailings onboard the Carnival Splendor.

At the time, the 2008-built ship was also repositioning to the East Coast after operating in the Mexican Riviera and offered 13- to 18-night cruises that took it from Long Beach to New York City.

The itineraries were highlighted by visits to a large number of ports in Brazil, as well as scenic cruising in the Chilean Fjords and the Darwin Channel.

Carnival had previously debuted in the region in early 2009, with a series of similar itineraries that were also operated by the Carnival Splendor.

The ship was then sailing towards its new homeport in Long Beach, from which it sailed between March 2009 and February 2013.

Carnival also visited South America with the Carnival Panorama, which made a technical visit to Montevideo in late 2019.

With no guests onboard, the 4,000-guest ship visited the Uruguayan port on its way to Long Beach, as part of its delivery voyage.

Following its repositioning voyages via South America, the Carnival Firenze is scheduled to operate a spring season in the Caribbean, with cruises departing from PortMiami.

The 4,232-guest ship then repositions to New York City for a summer season sailing to destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. The deployment will mark the first time the vessel sails on North America’s East Coast.