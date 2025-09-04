Carnival Changes Itinerary Due to Hurricane

Carnival Cruise Line is changing the itinerary of Carnival Firenze’s current cruise due to Hurricane Lorena.

After sailing from Long Beach on Thursday, Sep. 4, the five-night cruise will now visit its ports of call in the Mexican Riviera in reverse order.

“Our Fleet Operations Center is actively monitoring Hurricane Lorena that has developed in the Eastern Pacific,” Carnival said in a statement shared with guests onboard.

“Based on current forecasts, and to remain a safe distance from storm conditions and offer a better experience ashore, it is necessary to revise our itinerary plans,” the company added.

A visit to Ensenada was brought forward and is now set to take place on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, instead of Monday, Sep. 8, 2025.

The adjusted itinerary also moved the visit to Cabo San Lucas, which was initially scheduled for Friday, and is now scheduled for Sunday, Sep. 7, 2025.

In addition to the two ports of call in Mexico, Carnival Firenze’s itinerary also includes two days of cruising in the Pacific.

The 2021-built ship is scheduled to return to its homeport in Long Beach as planned on Tuesday, Sep. 16, 2025.

“We apologize for this weather-related change and trust you understand this decision was made with everyone’s safety in mind,” the statement continued.

According to Carnival, pre-purchased shore excursions acquired through the company will be adjusted based on these changes.

Sailing from Long Beach on a year-round basis, the Carnival Firenze offers four- to six-night cruises to Baja California and the Mexican Riviera.

In related news, the 4,232-guest vessel is set to offer a series of new itineraries starting in winter 2026-27.

The new deployment is highlighted by repositioning cruises via South America, as well as cruises to the Southern Caribbean from PortMiami.

In May, the Firenze is set to arrive in New York City for summer voyages departing from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal.