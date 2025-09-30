Camila and Matthew McConaughey Named Godparents of Star Princess

Princess Cruises has announced in a press release that Camila and Matthew McConaughey will serve as godparents of the Star Princess.

Camila is an entrepreneur, NYT best-selling author and founder of Women of Today. Actor and author Matthew is known for his award-winning performances, best-selling books and his off-screen philanthropic work.

“We’re honored to be godparents of the Star Princess,” said Camila and Matthew. “With Princess, it’s not just a vacation; it’s time well spent, families and friends coming together, meeting new folks and making memories. This ship’s got that spirit built right in, and we’re proud to be part of her story from the beginning.”

According to the company, Camila and Matthew, co-founders of Pantalones Organic Tequila, bring their dynamic spirit and creativity to this time-honored maritime tradition.

“We are delighted to have Camila and Matthew serve as the godparents of the Star Princess,” said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises’ president. “Their passion for life, dedication to giving back and unmistakable charisma make them the perfect pair to christen our newest ship.”

“With their signature warmth and spirit, Camila and Matthew embody the values that define Princess, and we are delighted to welcome them into our family in such a meaningful way,” added Antorcha.

The press release said that across the fleet, Princess serves signature cocktails featuring Pantalones Organic Tequila, founded by the pair, including the 24K Gold Margarita. Their tequila is also part of Princess’ Love Line Premium Liquors collection.

On October 4, 2025, the Star Princess will debut in the Mediterranean, sailing roundtrip from Barcelona before crossing the Atlantic to begin a season of Caribbean voyages from Ft. Lauderdale on November 7, 2025.

Following her Caribbean season, she will sail through the Panama Canal heading west to begin her inaugural Alaska season.

The company indicated that Star Princess voyages for 2025, 2026 and 2027 are now available for booking.