Brilliant Lady Arrives in U.S. Greeted by Crew and Guests’ Song

Virgin Voyages announced that the Brilliant Lady made her entrance into the United States past the Statue of Liberty on September 2, and that 2,400 voices sang as one in New York Harbor to mark the event.

Crew members and Sailors who had crossed the Atlantic together lifted their voices in song, performing Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” led by Astrid Jorgensen, creator of Pub Choir.

Jorgensen previously orchestrated a performance of 2,400 voices on the top deck of the Brilliant Lady during the ship’s sail-in to New York.

“Today, we completed our fleet and celebrated a moment that will leave a legacy far beyond our ships,” said Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.

“What makes Virgin Voyages so intangibly special is our people. As we entered New York, with our crew and sailors singing as one, it was truly brilliant,” added Branson.

“The Brilliant Lady is the embodiment of everything Virgin Voyages stands for,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, Virgin Voyages’ chief executive officer.

“Like her sister ships, she creates an atmosphere that is joyous, welcoming and, above all, transformative. What happened today was proof of the profound connections that form when you give people permission to be their authentic selves,” added Saverimuttu.

“Today’s performance perfectly captured what happens when you step aboard Virgin Voyages,” said First Mate Jana. “You leave the world as it is and enter the world as it should be: a place where strangers become family and every voice matters.”

The company said in a press release that the Pub Choir experience focuses on participation and connection rather than technical vocal ability or memorization.

The Brilliant Lady will welcome her first guests for her MerMaiden Voyage on September 5 and sail for Bermuda. Throughout October, the Brilliant Lady will offer Sailors the opportunity to experience the Northeast and Eastern Canada.