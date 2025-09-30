Atlas Ocean Voyages Launches Enhanced Culinary Program

Atlas Ocean Voyages is launching an enhanced culinary program onboard its fleet, the company said in a press release.

The new offerings were developed under the leadership of Corporate Executive Chef René Aflenzer and are said to include an array of innovative dishes that celebrate artistry, seasonality and authentic regional flavors.

Atlas Ocean added that Chef Aflenzer collaborated with local farmers, vintners and artisans to bring the freshest seasonal ingredients to guests onboard the company’s three ships.

He also recently returned from a sourcing journey across Argentina, where he forged partnerships to ensure that locally sourced fish, prime proteins, fresh produce, regional wines and seafood are featured throughout the onboard dining experience.

“Food is an integral part of exploration,” Aflenzer stated. “Guests deserve a culinary journey as rich and inspiring as the destinations we visit. Our menus are designed to surprise and delight, blending creative presentation, exceptional quality, and fresh regional flavors.”

Atlas guests can enjoy Chef Aflenzer’s creations across all onboard dining venues, including the Main Restaurant, the al fresco 7Aft Grill, casual Paula’s Pantry grab-and-go café and 24-hour room service.

“Our culinary program is one of the cornerstones of the Atlas experience,” added James A. Rodriguez, President & CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“Chef René’s commitment to quality and innovation continues to elevate the dining experience for our valued guests. His creativity, passion, and the talented team of culinary professionals aboard our ships are delivering beyond expectations. Our guest feedback and consistently strong ratings are proof that Atlas dining is truly exceptional,” he added.

Atlas’ 2025 menu rollout is divided into distinctive categories and is said to offer guests a wide range of dining options.

Starter course highlights include Chilled Tomato Essence, which consists of smoked cherry tomatoes with basil oil, as well as Raw Hamachi, which comes with aqua de chile espuma, soybean-parsley, dill salad and herb oil.

Atlas Ocean also highlighted signature main courses, including Chilean Seabass Tiradito, which includes yuzu-passion fruit leche de tigre, pickled cucumber and crispy quinoa.

Other choices include lobster ravioli with garlic butter sauce and salmon skin, as well as veal tenderloin finished with Porto wine au jus.

The company is offering new plant-based courses, such as grilled romaine Caesar salad with herbed white beans and roasted white onion with mushroom ragout, hazelnut and parsnip cream.

Atlas Ocean also highlighted its program of Epicurean Expeditions to the Mediterranean, which will be expanded in 2026 and 2027.

The company said that these immersive sailings offer exclusive culinary-focused programming, including guest chefs, wine pairings, market-to-table experiences, shoreside tastings and more.