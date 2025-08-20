Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces 2027 Europe Expeditions

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ 2027 season in Europe will include nearly 25 sailings in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, the company announced in a press release.

The deployment features the company’s signature Epicurean and Cultural expeditions, which will include visits to seven new ports in Germany, England, Greece and the Netherlands.

Other highlights of the season include 25 overnight stays in ports like Amsterdam and Bordeaux, in addition to over 90 late departures.

The longer calls were designed to allow guests to immerse themselves in the heart of the destinations, Atlas Ocean noted.

“The 2027 European season is a curated collection of voyages that capture the true essence of exploration—authentic, adventurous, and tastefully luxurious,” said James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“Every port, every overnight, every late departure is designed to immerse our guests in the heartbeat of a destination, creating memories that resonate long after the journey ends.”

Atlas Ocean said that the new season includes itineraries from the Greek Isles to Northern Europe, with a series of culinary-themed Epicurean Expeditions and history- and artistry-focused Cultural Expeditions.

Highlights of the culinary sailings include pairing fine wines and cuisine with immersive exploration, the company added.

Each voyage features renowned guest chefs, vintners and gastronomic experts for both onboard tastings and curated shore experiences.

One of the newly announced Epicurean Expeditions sails from Seville to Casablanca starting on April 16, 2027.

The nine-night itinerary features overnight stays in Seville and Ibiza, as well as visits to Puerto Banús, Motril, Cartagena, Málaga and Tangier.

Atlas Ocean’s Cultural Expeditions are described as itineraries that offer “authentic engagement with local traditions, folklore, art and architecture.”

The sailings feature Cultural Immersion tours and enrichment programs, with sailings that include a nine-night itinerary to Iceland.

Sailing from Bergen to Reykjavik on May 27, 2027, the open-jaw itinerary features visits to Lerwick, Grimsey, Akureyri, Ísafjörður and Grundarfjörður. The cruise is also highlighted by overnight calls in Siglufjörður and Seyðisfjörður.

Atlas Ocean is also introducing its new Concierge Collection for its 2027 sailings, which includes elevated suite amenities and services.