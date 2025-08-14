Atlas Enhances Onboard Experience With Upgraded Amenities

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced that it is enhancing the onboard experience with the introduction of Concierge Collection, a newly named and upgraded level of amenities.

Launching with expeditions beginning April 2, 2026, the enhancement reclassifies three existing stateroom categories under a new Junior Suite designation that includes Concierge Collection amenities:

Horizon Deluxe Stateroom transitions to Horizon Deluxe Junior Suite (E1 category)

Veranda Deluxe Stateroom transitions to Veranda Deluxe Junior Suite (E2 category), and

Horizon Stateroom transitions to Horizon Junior Suite (A1/A2 category).

“We’re excited to introduce the Concierge Collection as part of our continued commitment to deliver exceptional value and comfort,” said James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“Guests looking for more spacious accommodations will enjoy the added convenience of upgraded amenities, additional savings and personalized touches designed to make each journey even more seamless and rewarding,” added Rodriguez.

The company said in a press release that all Concierge Collection Junior Suites will offer exclusive amenities and services.

The amenities include:

Welcome canapés upon arrival

Priority access to a behind-the-scenes galley tour with tasting

One complimentary bag of wash and fold laundry service

10 percent savings at the onboard boutique

10 percent savings on SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE services and products

10 percent savings on premium Wi-Fi packages

Enhanced in-suite amenities, and

24-hour room service, premium wine and spirits, Nespresso coffee, Vero Water, L’OCCITANE bath amenities, robes, slippers and in-room use of binoculars.

The new Junior Suite and Concierge Collection offerings will debut aboard the World Navigator on April 2, 2026; the World Voyager on April 18, 2026, and the World Travelers on May 9, 2026.

As an added incentive, the Complimentary Suite Upgrade for Antarctica 2026-27 expeditions offer remains available through September 30, 2025, allowing guests to enjoy a complimentary upgrade to a Concierge Collection category (A1 or A2) when booking an Adventure Ocean Stateroom (AO).