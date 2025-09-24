Aranoa to Enter Service in March 2027

Aranui Cruises recently revealed additional deployment details for the maiden season of its new ship, the Aranoa.

Similar to the Aranui 5, the newbuild will operate cargo-carrying cruises that sail to remote destinations in the South Pacific.

According to the company, the Aranoa is scheduled to enter service in March 2027, expanding its operations to the Austral Islands.

Aranui said that the ship’s 13-day itinerary is highlighted by “hidden gems” and includes seven ports of call.

After departing from Papeete, the Aranoa is set to visit Raiatea, Bora Bora, Rurutu, Rimatara, Tubuai, Rapa, and Raivavae.

The company added that the cruises will allow guests to experience “turquoise lagoons, fjord-like coastlines, lush tropical jungles, endemic birds, exquisite craftsmanship,” and more.

After setting sail on its maiden voyage on March 6, the Aranoa is set to offer 18 cruises during its inaugural season in 2027.

In addition to the Austral Islands, the ship also sails to Pitcairn and Gambier, as well as the Tuamotu Islands and the Marquesas Islands.

Like the Aranui 5, the new Aranoa is designed as a mixed passenger-freighter vessel, equipped with the latest technology to minimize its environmental impact.

The 198-guest ship will offer 91 guest staterooms, in addition to a series of features and public areas, including a lounge and a bar.

Currently under construction at a shipyard in Asia, the 7,000-ton vessel features two restaurants offering a variety of cuisine, a gym, a spa, and two jacuzzis.

According to Aranui, the new ship will help develop the Austral archipelago by providing new economic opportunities, fostering inter-island trade, and promoting its landscapes and culture.

The company currently operates the Aranui 5, which entered service in 2015 and offers regular itineraries to the Marquesas Islands, as well as occasional sailings to the Tuamotu Islands and the Austral Islands.