Aranui Cruises Announces 2027 Sailing Schedule

Aranui Cruises has announced its 2027 sailing schedule, featuring excursions to the remote Marquesas Islands.

“We are excited to unveil the 2027 Aranui 5 Sailing Schedule and Rates,” said Eric Wong, Aranui Cruises’ executive vice president of North America.

“These sailings offer even more chances to experience the Aranui atmosphere, representative of the adventure of a lifetime,” added Wong.

The company said in a press release that the Marquesas Islands have captivated explorers and fueled the imagination of writers, painters and artists alike. The destination features landscapes with peaks, valleys, plateaus and cliffs, and is said to be a world of its own.

According to the press release, Aranui is offering an early booking promotion on all 2027 Marquesas Islands sailings for a limited period.

For any reservations made by December 31, 2025, a 10 percent discount per person will be applied.

The complete details regarding the 2027 schedule and its rates can be found on the company’s website.