aqua expeditions heading to the arctic

Aqua Expeditions, owned by Ponant, has unveiled that it will be sailing to Svalbard and the Arctic Circle, beginning in June 2026.

The Aqua Lares will embark on high-latitude voyages, following a season of exploration in East Africa, where she will sail through Seychelles, Aldabra Atoll and Zanzibar.

The company said in a press release that the Aqua Lares will journey north to the fjords of Norway.

As an Ice Class 1B-rated superyacht purpose-built for navigating ice-covered waters, she will operate from June to September as the only superyacht in the Arctic Circle offering both private charters and individual cabin bookings for a maximum of 30 guests. The ship spans six decks and hosts 30 guests.

Svalbard and the Arctic Circle expeditions will range from five to 14 nights, focusing on remote routes through Svalbard, the Lofoten Islands, Tromsø and beyond.

According to Aqua Expeditions, the journeys promise glacial landscapes, biodiversity and remoteness. Itinerary highlights include opportunities to spot polar bears, migratory whales and Arctic foxes, alongside visits to historic whaling stations and expansive seabird nesting cliffs.

“With Aqua Lares, we’re setting a new benchmark for luxury exploration at the edges of the map,” said Francesco Galli Zugaro, founder and CEO of Aqua Expeditions.

“No other superyacht offers this combination of access, exclusivity and personalised service in the Arctic. From Svalbard and the Arctic Circle to East Africa, Aqua is pioneering a truly global, deeply luxurious and personal way to explore,” added Zugaro.

The company added that the Aqua Lares is engineered for expedition sailing and is equipped to reach remote corners of the Arctic beyond the scope of conventional routes.

Guests, travel advisors and partner companies can now register their interest to be among the first to sail the Aqua Lares’ inaugural Arctic season. Online and offline bookings, itineraries, rates and departure dates to be announced on October 15, 2025.