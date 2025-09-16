Aqua Expeditions Unveils Aqua Lares

Aqua Expeditions, which is owned by Ponant, has announced the Aqua Lares, the sixth vessel in the brand’s fleet.

Launching February 2026, the 15-suite Aqua Lares will offer five- to 11-night voyages across the Seychelles, with select itineraries venturing to the Aldabra Atoll or onward to Zanzibar, Tanzania.

It will also be the first luxury expedition yacht available to book by the cabin in the Seychelles.

The company said in a press release that the ship spans six decks and hosts 30 guests across its 12 suites and three twin cabins. The sizeable accommodations range from 13 to 66 square meters (140 to 710 square feet) and include three Owner’s Suites.

Interiors showcase a collaboration between Aqua Design Director Birgit Galli Zugaro and Milan-based HOTLAB.

The ship has a crew of 33, including three naturalist guides. Onboard social spaces include a panoramic sun deck with bar and lounge, a cinema, boutique, gym, saloon, indoor dining room and a shaded outdoor dining area. Wellness offerings feature two Jacuzzis, a sauna, a massage room and a spa.

The Aqua Lares carries five private tenders, three Zodiacs and two Rafnar tenders, as well as paddle boards, kayaks, snorkeling and diving gear and mountain bikes.

Aqua Lares will offer five-, nine-, 10-, and 11-night voyages through the Seychelles, Aldabra Atoll and Zanzibar, Tanzania. The yacht can explore islands and coastlines inaccessible to larger vessels.

Five-Night Itinerary

The itinerary explores the Seychelles’ inner islands, including Praslin and La Digue. On La Digue, guests can bike forest paths and encounter the Coco de Mer.

On Praslin, guests observe the critically endangered Seychelles paradise flycatcher in its natural habitat. These islands also offer hiking, snorkeling, and landings on beaches.

Nine-Night Itinerary

This expedition ventures into the Seychelles’ Outer Islands, a secluded chain accessible only by sea.

At its heart is Aldabra Atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Guests will also spot sea turtles, tropical fish, manta rays, reef sharks, and on rare occasions blue whales as they kayak, snorkel, or dive in pristine lagoons and coral reefs.

Extended 10- and 11-Night Itineraries

These sailings will link the Seychelles with the Zanzibar Archipelago and Tanzania. Sailing between Mahé and Zanzibar, the voyages include stops at Aldabra, Remire, Farquhar and Astove.

Guests will explore ancient trade routes and Swahili-Arabian heritage on islands like Pemba and Kilwa Kisiwani and enjoy birdwatching for rare species, including red-footed boobies.

Inaugural sailings depart from Madagascar in early 2026.

The Aqua Lares will sail the Seychelles, Aldabra Atoll, Zanzibar, and Tanzania annually from November to April.

Offline bookings are open for 2026 and 2027, with inaugural sailings beginning February 8, 2026. Online bookings open September 1.