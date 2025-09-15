AIDAperla Participates in Departure Parade at Hamburg Cruise Days

AIDA Cruises announced the highlights from the Hamburg Cruise Days Event, during which the AIDAperla participated in the departure parade.

On Saturday evening, September 13, 2025, the event hosted the departure parade with four cruise ships, featuring music, lights and fireworks.

After the parade, the AIDAperla set sail for the Atlantic West Coast. This year, tens of thousands of spectators watched the spectacle on the banks of the Elbe, AIDA said in a press release.

On Sunday, September 14, 2025, the AIDA holiday world was open to guests.

AIDA presented a selection of cruises at the event, ranging from short to long sailings. These included summer sailings in Norway and winter sailings in Europe, as well as its “Great Winter Breaks” from/to Hamburg.

Special highlights include the world cruise with AIDAdiva, which starts in Hamburg on November 10, 2025, and the cruise onboard the AIDAmar to Brazil from January 18 to March 17, 2026, also sailing roundtrip from Hamburg.

Image: Christian Lietzmann