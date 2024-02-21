AIDA Opens Bookings for 2025-26 World Cruise

AIDA Cruises has officially opened bookings for the 2025-26 World Cruise sailing aboard the AIDAdiva from November 10, 2025, to March 18, 2026.

The 128-day adventure will be the longest voyage around the world in the company’s history with 53 ports of call. Departing from Hamburg, the world tour will take guests to four continents and 28 countries. The east and west coasts of the USA and Japan will be on the itinerary for the first time on an AIDA World Cruise. Additionally, New Year’s Eve will be celebrated in Hawaii.

Other highlights include calls in New York and a transit of the Panama Canal.

The AIDAdiva will also make its debut in San Francisco, passing the Golden Gate Bridge on her way into port. En route to Singapore, the ship will head for the beaches of Hawaii, where guests will spend New Year’s Eve in Honolulu.

In the last third of the voyage, travelers will journey from Singapore to destinations in the Indian Ocean, including a new port of call in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. After exploring Mumbai, the voyage continues through the Arabian Sea and Jordan. Guests will visit Alexandria, Egypt, followed by an exploration of the Mediterranean with stops in Malta and Lisbon.