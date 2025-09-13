AIDA Shows Off 3D Virtual Tours of Crew Areas

AIDA Cruises is now offering a glimpse of its crew areas through a series of 3D virtual tours created in partnership with Liquid Ambient.

According to a report by Crew Center, the 360º views give seafarers and future employees a behind-the-scenes look at life onboard.

The tours allow potential crew members to explore crew areas, including dedicated restaurants, bars and training centers.

The feature is available for all AIDA vessels, with tours divided by the fleet’s three ship classes: Helios, Hyperion and Sphinx.

Future employees can also explore staterooms onboard the vessels, which include single cabins, single cabins with a shared bathroom and double cabins.

The company said that its ships are not just a place to work but also a “second home” for their employees.

As such, all AIDA vessels also offer further features for crew members’ well-being, including gyms, saunas, sun and pool decks, hairdressers and relaxation areas.

The vessels also offer a Crew Recreation Center, which is said to provide books, movies and board games.

According to the company’s website, AIDA currently employs 18,000 personnel worldwide in two offices and on 11 ships.

The company’s staff comes from 60 countries and spends three to six months onboard its vessels per contract.

With two newbuilds debuting in the future, the company is expected to add at least 2,500 new crew members to its lineup over the next six years.

Ordered from the Fincantieri shipyard earlier this year, AIDA’s next-generation vessels are set to enter service in 2030 and 2031. At 150,000 tons, the new LNG-powered ships will have a capacity for 4,200 guests each.

In addition to building new vessels, AIDA is currently investing in updating its Sphinx Class ships, which are set to undergo refits over the next few years.

As part of the AIDA Evolution program, the seven vessels are getting a fresher look, as well as more suites, updated public areas and new features.