AIDA Brings Back Adults-Only Burlesque Shows for Additional Charge

AIDA Cruises is bringing back adults-only burlesque shows onboard the AIDAperla, according to a report by Schiffe und Kreuzfahrten.

The for-charge shows take place in the vessel’s Nightfly nightclub.

The German cruise news website said that the “Nightfly Goes Burlesque” show is described as an “experience that combines theater, dance and adult entertainment.”

Tickets for the show are said to vary from 15 to 35 euros per person and come with a complimentary glass of champagne.

After being discontinued in 2019, the burlesque presentations were reportedly resumed earlier this year, ahead of AIDAperla’s summer season in Northern Europe.

The company’s website describes the Nightfly as a nightclub with live music for adults that offers a “relaxed atmosphere and a diverse program.”

The lounge is said to offer a “variety of burlesque, comedy, acrobatics, dance and music presentations,” featuring rhythms like blues, pop, classical and swing.

Two shows are being offered as part of the ship’s current schedule of weeklong cruises, on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Sailing roundtrip from Hamburg, the AIDAperla is offering seven-night cruises to either the Norwegian Fjords or Western Europe.

The alternating itineraries include visits to destinations in Norway, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and England, such as Bergen, Maloy, Rotterdam, Zeebrugge and Southampton.

As a sister to the 2016-built AIDAprima, the AIDAperla was built at the Mitsubishi Shipyard in Nagasaki, Japan.

Then the largest ship in AIDA’s fleet, the 125,000-ton vessel launched service in the Mediterranean in mid-2017.

In related news, Cunard also started to charge for select shows onboard its newest ship, the Queen Anne.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, an entry fee is essentially being charged for three shows presented at the Bright Lights Society bar