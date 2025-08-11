Cunard Starts Charging for Select Shows Onboard

Cunard is now charging fees for specific live performances onboard its newest ship, the Queen Anne.

According to the company’s website, an entry fee is essentially being charged for three shows presented at the Bright Lights Society bar.

In its frequently asked questions section, the company explains that the fees also include additional perks, including beverages.

“Select shows such as Fizz and Noir now carry an entry charge of $20 per person, which includes a glass of champagne, a souvenir program, and the service charge,” Cunard states.

Guests attending a third show, Bitter Sweet Symphony, will be charged $46 per person. According to the company, the fare includes service charges and three cocktails.

Bright Lights Society is described by Cunard as the ship’s “most intimate and immersive entertainment venue,” offering exclusive live performances in a cabaret-style theater with a premium cocktail lounge atmosphere.

Guests can make a reservation via the company’s My Voyage app or by visiting the Purser’s Office once onboard.

“Shows are popular and space is limited, so we recommend booking early to avoid disappointment,” Cunard’s website adds.

Guest reports on social media indicate that the charges were introduced in late May 2025 and were received with mixed reactions.

“It’s worth every penny; the cast are very talented and entertaining,” a former passenger stated in a Facebook post.

“Disappointing that Cunard is going the same way as other cruise lines with ‘nickel and diming,’” a guest replied.

As the newest ship in Cunard’s fleet, the Queen Anne was built by the Fincantieri shipyard and entered service in May 2024.

At the time, the company said that the vessel was designed to reflect the evolution of its brand, introducing a new look, as well as new features and dining venues.

In addition to itineraries to Northern Europe, the Atlantic Islands and the Mediterranean, the 3,000-guest ship offers annual world cruises departing from Southampton.