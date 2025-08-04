Villa Vie Sets Sail to Asia

Villa Vie Residences is set to make its debut in Asia and the Far East in August, as the Odyssey crosses the Pacific for the first time.

The residential ship is currently cruising to Hakodate, following the completion of its Alaska program in late July.

Following 11 days at sea, the 650-guest ship is set to arrive at the Japanese port on August 7, 2025.

The Odyssey then kicks off a series of visits to destinations in Japan and South Korea, including Sendai, Shizuoka, Kochi, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Fukuoka and Jeju.

Highlights of this segment of the itinerary include a four-day visit to Yokohama, from which guests will be able to visit Tokyo, as well as a three-day visit to Kobe, which serves as a getaway to Osaka and Kyoto.

After sailing to Amami, Ishigaki, and Naha, the Odyssey completes its schedule in Japan in early September.

The ship then heads south for visits to destinations in Taiwan and the Philippines, including Keelung, Anping, Subic Bay, Manila, Boracay Island and Puerto Princesa.

Continuing its deployment in Asia, the vessel is scheduled to visit ports in Guam, Micronesia, Palau, Indonesia, Australia, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Papua New Guinea through December.

The itinerary also features visits to Wallis and Futuna, Samoa, American Samoa and French Polynesia before the end of the year.

The Odyssey will continue to sail in the South Pacific in early 2026, visiting additional destinations in Australia, as well as New Caledonia, Tonga, the Cook Islands and more.

Villa Vie recently celebrated another milestone after sailing to its 100th port since launching service in late 2024.

According to the company, the breakthrough was reached during a visit to the port of Icy Strait Point in Alaska.

Before arriving in Asia, the Villa Vie Odyssey visited destinations in Africa, the Atlantic, the Caribbean, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The ship then sailed to Hawaii and the Mexican Riviera, in addition to the U.S. West Coast and Alaska before repositioning to the Far East.