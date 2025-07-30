Villa Vie Residences Celebrates 100th Port

Villa Vie Residences recently celebrated a major milestone as the Odyssey sailed to its 100th port since launching in September 2024.

According to a press release, the 100th port was Hoonah, Alaska, where the ship docked on July 7, 2025.

After starting in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Villa Vie’s three-and-a-half-year cruise visited destinations in Africa, the Atlantic, the Caribbean, South America, Central America and the Mexican Riviera.

The Odyssey then crossed the Pacific for visits to ports of call in Hawaii, marking the first time that the company made visits to destinations in the United States.

In mid-June, the 1993-built ship debuted in the U.S. mainland, sailing to ports in California and Washington before continuing to Alaska and Canada.

To celebrate the milestone, Villa Vie also unveiled its Summer Celebration Sale, a limited-time sales offer featuring bonuses for new residents who reserve cabins before August 18, 2025.

According to the company, as part of the promotion, buyers can take advantage of value-added perks designed to ease their transition into life at sea and enrich their long-term journey.

“Our arrival to Hoonah, Alaska marking our 100th port is a pivotal chapter not just for the company, but for our community of Residents who’ve joined us on this incredible journey,” said Kathy Villalba, CEO and founding partner of Villa Vie Residences.

“This sale isn’t about slashing prices, it’s about rewarding those who believe in this lifestyle and want to be part of something truly remarkable,” she added.

Continuing its world cruise, the Odyssey is set to arrive in Asia in early August, kicking off a new voyage segment.

Initially sailing in the Far East, the ship is scheduled to visit ports in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines.

Before the end of the year, the itinerary also includes destinations in Australia and the South Pacific, such as French Polynesia, Fiji and Samoa.