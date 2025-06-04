Villa Vie Arrives in First U.S. Port

The Odyssey arrived in Honolulu earlier this month, marking the first time Villa Vie Residences has visited a port of call in the United States.

After entering service in October 2024, the residential ship has been offering a three-year-long world cruise..

The visit to Hawaii is included in the North America segment of the itinerary, which started in Panama in late April.

As part of the world cruise leg, the Odyssey visited destinations in Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico.

The 1993-built ship is also scheduled to make visits to additional ports in Hawaii before crossing the Pacific on its way to the West Coast, with planned calls to Nawiliwili, Kahului, Kailua Kona and Hilo.

The vessel is then set to sail to San Diego, Catalina Island and Seattle before continuing to Alaska and Canada.

Over ten ports of call in the region are set to be visited, including Victoria, Vancouver, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway and Haines.

Villa Vie also plans to offer scenic cruising at the Inside Passage, Tracy Arm Fjord, Hubbard Glacier and College Fjord.

Ending its first visit to the United States, the Odyssey makes an overnight stop in Kodiak starting on July 26, 2025.

The 25,000-ton vessel then makes its way to Asia, starting a new world cruise segment that will feature visits to destinations in the Far East and Southeast Asia.

Originally built as the Crown Dynasty for Crown Cruise Line, the Odyssey was acquired by Villa Vie Residences in late 2023.

Previously operated by Fred. Olsen, the vessel was prepared to embark on its new residential cruising role during a drydock in Belfast.

As part of the refurbishment, the ship saw the addition of a new business center, in addition to updates to public areas and staterooms.

In addition to hundreds of residents and crew members, the Odyssey sails with seven cats onboard.